Assam: Two fresh Japanese Encephalitis cases recorded

Guwahati: Assam reported two fresh cases of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) on Friday, pushing the tally in the state to 360.

Of the two new cases, Hojai in central Assam and the hill district of West Karbi Anglong recorded one case each, a National Health Mission (NHM), Assam said in a report.

However, with no new fatality recorded in the state during the past 24 hours, the death toll due to the disease remained unchanged at 70, the report said.

Almost all the districts of Assam have been affected by the disease since its outbreak in the state during the second wave of floods that wreaked havoc in the state in July this year.

The upper Assam districts including Golaghat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Majuli, southern Assam districts of Hailakandi, Karimganj and Cachar, central Assam districts of Nagaon, Sonitpur, Hojai, Morigaon and lower Assam districts of Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksa, Kamrup, Chirang and Udalguri have been severely affected by the disease.

There is no specific treatment for JE, but given the high fatality rate, patients require hospitalisation, supportive care, and treatment of symptoms by ensuring rest and administering fluids, pain relievers and medication to reduce fever.

