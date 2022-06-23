Imphal: Many places in Manipur’s Imphal city witnessed water logging and flash floods following incessant rainfall over the past few days.

The Tiddim road near Hodam Leirak and Kwakeithel along the Imphal airport road were submerged in flood waters, causing inconveniences to commuters.

Water logging and flooding due to rain water was also reported from Keishamthong area in Imphal West district, affecting normal life. Most flash floods were reported after a heavy downpour on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, movement of vehicles plying along Imphal-Ukhrul road was disrupted after a landslide occurred near Shangkai village in Ukhrul district around 8:30 am. The connectivity, however, was resumed hours after the landslide was cleared in the area.

Earlier, district magistrates of Bishnupur and Pherzawl issued flood alert to the residents after assessing the rising level of major rivers in the districts and instructed to remain prepared.

