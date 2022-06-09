There will be no let off in rain in the coming days for the northeast as the region looks set to receive heavy shoWwers.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during the next four days; sub-himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till Saturday; and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura between June 9 and 11 could witness widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Assam & Meghalaya from Thursday to Saturday.

See more i) Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya on 10th & 11th June, 2022.

ii) Isolated/scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during next 5 days. pic.twitter.com/kFM0MKSAuv — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 8, 2022

The intense spell of rainfall could likely continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim for the next five days.

ii) Heat Wave Conditions likely to continue in isolated pockets over Northwest, Central & adjoining East India during next 3 days. pic.twitter.com/yp7gOkljop — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 7, 2022

Both Assam and Meghalaya have recorded excess rainfall for several days now.

