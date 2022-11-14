National Recycling Day is observed every year on November 15 to ensure that nothing goes to waste. In modern times, nationalism has been replaced with environmentalism and the urge to preserve our resources by reusing them.

Looking for things to recycle and reuse around your home can be a good way to celebrate National Recycling Day. In fact, your home is probably a gold mine of items that can be reused, recycled, or repurposed.

Mentioned below is a list of a few everyday items that you can easily recycle and reuse on the occasion of National Recycling Day.

Plastic Bags

Firstly it is advisable to replace your plastic bags with paper or jute bags, keeping in mind the damage they do to the environment. However, if you are still using plastic bags, you can reuse them almost everywhere. They can be used as trash bin liners, wrapping material for items, and bags for doggie poo among others.

Empty Ice Cream Boxes

It doesn’t really matter whether your ice cream container is one of the small, cardboard varieties or it is a giant plastic tub. The empty container can be washed and used to store anything and everything. From storing small craft items and tools to collecting food scraps and coffee grounds, the empty container comes in handy for almost everything.

Newspapers

Your old newspapers can be used to make fun and unique gift wraps. Pages from the comic sections make wraps that are loved by kids and adults alike. You can also use newspapers as background props in the photo and video shoots.

Aluminum Foil

Aluminum foil can be used for a variety of purposes in the house. While they can be extremely handy on most occasions, the only disadvantage is that they are non-biodegradable. Rather than disposing of aluminum foil after just one use, you can place the foil behind plants in the shade and use the foil as a reflector.

Old Clothes

When you have old t-shirts and pants kicking around, there is no need to buy dusk rags and cleaning clothes. If they are in good condition, you can always donate them but if they are tethered and are in bad shape, chop them and use them to clean your house.

Old Wine Corks

The value of old wine corks is much more than you can imagine. It’s worth keeping the wine corks around as they can be used to make an end number of craft projects, from making magnets to trivets. If you aren’t feeling crafty, you can even sell these wine corks online to craft makers who used them in their projects.

Plastic pet bottles

There are a number of things that you can do with a pet plastic bottle. This National Recycling Day, you can transform a pet bottle into a gorgeous flower vase, gardening pot or piggy bank. In many parts of Asia, pet bottles are used to build houses.

Toothbrushes

Your old toothbrushes can be used to clean items like grout and underneath the fixtures on faucets. You can wash your old toothbrush and reuse it as an eyebrow brush, hair color applicator, or cleaning tool and electronics.

Happy National Recycling Day!!!

