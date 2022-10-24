Constipation in Children
Constipation is a condition in which your child may have:

  • Infrequent or fewer than two bowel movements a week
  • Hard, dry, or lumpy stools
  • Difficulty or pain while passing stools

Common Causes of constipation in Children

  • Withholding the bowel movement (due to fear of using the toilet, uneasiness associated with using public restrooms, or unwillingness to take a break from play)
  • Early toilet training, which can make the child hold on the stools or ignore the urge to poop
  • A low amount of fiber or insufficient fluid content (i.e. less water or juices) in the child’s diet
  • Changes in the child’s routine (due to travel or beginning of school)
  • Allergy to cow’s milk or excessive consumption of dairy products
  • An abrupt transition in the diet (e.g. a shift from a liquid diet to a solid diet or from breastfeeding to bottle feeding)
  • Tips for Managing Constipation in Children

                 Provide adequate fluids to your child.

  • Make sure your child drinks 3-to-4 glasses of water daily.

                 Give your child a fiber-rich diet.

  • Provide a diet containing a lot of fruits, grains, and vegetables.

                 Avoid giving your child food items that may cause constipation.

  • Avoid ice cream, fast food, chips, cheese, excessive amounts of whole milk, soda, and other fast foods.

                 Ensure adequate time for bowel movements.

  • Encourage the child to sit on the toilet for 5-10 minutes, two times a day after meals.

                 Encourage the child to do physical activities regularly.

  • Take your child for a walk or a run, if possible.

Support and reward your child.

  • Reward your child with stickers, special books, or games for making an effort to pass the stools.
  • Do not punish the child for soiling their underwear.

Dr.(Prof) Ashish Pradhan MD, Pediatrician, Dept. of Pediatrics, Central Referral Hospital, Sikkim Manipal University

Visit: Dept. of Pediatrics, Level 4, Central Referral Hospital, Tadong, Gangtok.

