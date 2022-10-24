Constipation is a condition in which your child may have:
- Infrequent or fewer than two bowel movements a week
- Hard, dry, or lumpy stools
- Difficulty or pain while passing stools
Common Causes of constipation in Children
- Withholding the bowel movement (due to fear of using the toilet, uneasiness associated with using public restrooms, or unwillingness to take a break from play)
- Early toilet training, which can make the child hold on the stools or ignore the urge to poop
- A low amount of fiber or insufficient fluid content (i.e. less water or juices) in the child’s diet
- Changes in the child’s routine (due to travel or beginning of school)
- Allergy to cow’s milk or excessive consumption of dairy products
- An abrupt transition in the diet (e.g. a shift from a liquid diet to a solid diet or from breastfeeding to bottle feeding)
- Tips for Managing Constipation in Children
Provide adequate fluids to your child.
- Make sure your child drinks 3-to-4 glasses of water daily.
Give your child a fiber-rich diet.
- Provide a diet containing a lot of fruits, grains, and vegetables.
Avoid giving your child food items that may cause constipation.
- Avoid ice cream, fast food, chips, cheese, excessive amounts of whole milk, soda, and other fast foods.
Ensure adequate time for bowel movements.
- Encourage the child to sit on the toilet for 5-10 minutes, two times a day after meals.
Encourage the child to do physical activities regularly.
- Take your child for a walk or a run, if possible.
Support and reward your child.
- Reward your child with stickers, special books, or games for making an effort to pass the stools.
- Do not punish the child for soiling their underwear.
Dr.(Prof) Ashish Pradhan MD, Pediatrician, Dept. of Pediatrics, Central Referral Hospital, Sikkim Manipal University
Visit: Dept. of Pediatrics, Level 4, Central Referral Hospital, Tadong, Gangtok.
Also read | Four handmade textiles from NE India make it to UNESCO report
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Constipation in children: Things you need to know
- Five things to do in your 20s, 30s to reduce risk of preventable cancer
- Manipur: Saikhom Ratan’s ‘Beyond Blast’ picked for Int’l Film Festival of India
- ‘Halloween Ends’: David, what have you done!
- 4 arrested in West Bengal’s Purulia for kidnapping Ayurveda practitioner from Jharkhand
- Israeli Prez Herzog extends Diwali greetings to Indian counterpart