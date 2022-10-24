Constipation is a condition in which your child may have:

Infrequent or fewer than two bowel movements a week

Hard, dry, or lumpy stools

Difficulty or pain while passing stools

Common Causes of constipation in Children

Withholding the bowel movement (due to fear of using the toilet, uneasiness associated with using public restrooms, or unwillingness to take a break from play)

Early toilet training, which can make the child hold on the stools or ignore the urge to poop

A low amount of fiber or insufficient fluid content (i.e. less water or juices) in the child’s diet

Changes in the child’s routine (due to travel or beginning of school)

Allergy to cow’s milk or excessive consumption of dairy products

An abrupt transition in the diet (e.g. a shift from a liquid diet to a solid diet or from breastfeeding to bottle feeding)

Tips for Managing Constipation in Children

Provide adequate fluids to your child.

Make sure your child drinks 3-to-4 glasses of water daily.

Give your child a fiber-rich diet.

Provide a diet containing a lot of fruits, grains, and vegetables.

Avoid giving your child food items that may cause constipation.

Avoid ice cream, fast food, chips, cheese, excessive amounts of whole milk, soda, and other fast foods.

Ensure adequate time for bowel movements.

Encourage the child to sit on the toilet for 5-10 minutes, two times a day after meals.

Encourage the child to do physical activities regularly.

Take your child for a walk or a run, if possible.

Support and reward your child.

Reward your child with stickers, special books, or games for making an effort to pass the stools.

Do not punish the child for soiling their underwear.

Dr.(Prof) Ashish Pradhan MD, Pediatrician, Dept. of Pediatrics, Central Referral Hospital, Sikkim Manipal University Visit: Dept. of Pediatrics, Level 4, Central Referral Hospital, Tadong, Gangtok.

