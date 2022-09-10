New Delhi: Degrees obtained through distance and online learning from recognised institutions will be treated on a par with those offered through conventional mode, according to the University Grants Commission (UGC).
“Degrees at undergraduate and postgraduate level in conformity with UGC notification on Specification of Degrees, 2014 and, post graduate diplomas awarded through Open and Distance learning or Online mode by Higher Educational Institutions, shall be treated as equivalent to the corresponding degrees and post graduate diploma offered through conventional mode,” UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said.
The decision has been taken as per Regulation 22 of the UGC (Open and Distance learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations.
Also Read | Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra scripts another history, becomes Diamond League champion
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Why are dairy farmers opposing quality index set by Sikkim Milk Union?
- Economic losses in flood-hit Pakistan touch USD 18 billion
- Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes interim report says car brakes were applied 5 seconds before crash
- Investment in infrastructure key to Nepal’s prosperity: Experts
- Prince Charles: conventions that’ll stop him from meddling as King
- Assam CM mocks Rahul Gandhi in musical video, Cong hits back