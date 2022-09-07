The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate two pairs of puja special trains between Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri – Sealdah to clear the extra rush of passengers during the forthcoming Puja season. One puja special train will run for seven trips and another puja special will run for a single trip in both directions.

Suvidha Puja Special train no. 82311 (Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri) will run for one trip leaving from Sealdah at 23:50 hours on 6th October, 2022 (Thursday) to reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:10 hours on 7th October, 2022 (Friday). In return direction, Suvidha Puja Special train no. 82312 (New Jalpaiguri – Sealdah) will run for one trip leaving from New Jalpaiguri at 12:00 hours on 7th October, 2022 (Friday) to reach Sealdah at 23:35 hours on the same day.

Puja Special train no. 03129 (Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri) will run for seven trips leaving from Sealdah at 23:50 hours on all Thursdays to reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:10 hours on the next day from 13th of October till 24th of November, 2022. In return direction, Puja Special train no. 03130 (New Jalpaiguri – Sealdah) will run for seven trips leaving from New Jalpaiguri at 12:00 hours on all Fridays to reach Sealdah at 23:35 hours on the same day from 14th of October till 25th of November, 2022.

Both the puja special trains will consist of 20 coaches and will run via Bandel, Azimganj, Malda Town and Kishanganj during its both ways journey. There will be 06 AC Three Tier coaches, 12 Sleeper Class Coaches and 02 Luggage vans.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available in IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N. F. Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.

