Bengal reports 472 new Covid cases, 3 more deaths

Kolkata: West Bengal logged 472 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the tally to 21,01,547, the health department said in a bulletin.

Three more fatalities took the death toll in the state to 21,417, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Bengal had reported 598 new infections and four deaths on Thursday.

It now has 6,132 active cases, while a total of 20,73,998 people have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said.

The state tested 9,842 samples for COVID-19 since Thursday at a positivity rate of 4.80 per cent.

During the day, 76,720 people were vaccinated, it added

Also read | Constitutional values at stake’ under BJP rule: CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









