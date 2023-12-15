Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate few more one-way special trains for the benefit of the passengers. These special trains will operate for single trip between Silchar – Kanpur Central and Agartala – Kolkata railway stations.
Accordingly, Train no. 05618 (Silchar – Kanpur Central) one way special will depart from Silchar at 18:45 hours on December 17, 2023 (Sunday) to reach Kanpur Central at 07:45 hours on December 19, 2023 (Tuesday). The train will run via New Haflong, Guwahati, Goalpara Town, Kokrajhar, Kishanganj, Katihar Jn., Barauni Jn., Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn. Wait listed passengers of other trains travelling towards North India can avail this good opportunity.
Another train no. 05647 (Agartala – Kolkata) one way special will depart from Agartala at 15:10 hours on December 16, 2023 (Saturday) to reach Kolkata at 02:10 hours on December 18, 2023 (Monday). The train will run via New Karimganj, New Haflong, Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Kishanganj, Katwa and Bandel.
Further, in order to manage the train operations during the ongoing foggy season and rolling block in New Jalpaiguri – Malda Town – New Jalpaiguri section, following trains will be cancelled as indicated below:
- Train no. 15710 (New Jalpaiguri – Malda Town) Intercity Express, train no. 15709 (Malda Town –New Jalpaiguri) Intercity Express, train no. 07551 (Telta – Radhikapur) DEMU Special, train no. 07552 (Radhikapur – Telta) DEMU Special and train no. 07520 (Siliguri Jn. – Malda Court) DEMU Special will remain cancelled till December 31, 2023.
- Train no. 07519 (Malda Court – Siliguri Jn.) DEMU Special will remain cancelled till January 1, 2024.
Also, for commissioning of double line between Barabanki – Ayodhya Cantt. – Shahganj Jn. – Zafarabad section over Lucknow division of Northern Railway, few trains will be cancelled and few partially cancelled as indicated below:
- Train no. 15715 (Kishanganj – Ajmer Jn.) Garib Nawaz Express commencing journey on January 2, 5, 7, 9, 12 & 14, 2024 and train no. 15716 (Ajmer Jn. – Kishanganj) Garib Nawaz Express commencing journey on January 4, 8, 9, 11, 15 & 16, 2024 will remain cancelled.
- Train no. 15078 (Gomti Nagar – Kamakhya) Express commencing journey on December 18, 25, 2023 & January 1, 8, 15, 2024 will be short originated from Gorakhpur Jn. and will remain cancelled between Gomti Nagar and Gorakhpur Jn.
- Train no. 15077 (Kamakhya – Gomti Nagar) Express commencing journey on December 19, 26, 2023 & January 2, 9, 16, 2024 will be short terminated at Gorakhpur Jn. and will remain cancelled between Gorakhpur Jn. and Gomti Nagar.
The details of these trains are being notified in social media platforms of N. F. Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.
