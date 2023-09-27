Nagaland tourism: In a first, Dimapur, Kohima to get 5-star hotels in 4 years

Guwahati: In a significant move set to elevate the tourism and economic landscape of Nagaland, two five-star hotels will be set up in Dimapur and Kohima within the next four years.

Hotel Polo Towers Group has entered into an agreement with the Department of Tourism, Nagaland, to set up a five-star hotel with a mall in Dimapur and a five-star hotel in Kohima within an expected timeline of three to four years.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The investment, both direct and indirect, to be incurred in these projects, which includes over 200 luxury rooms across both hotels, is reportedly estimated to be Rs 150 crore.

“Both the projects would be released under a public-private partnership (PPP) model and will operate on a design, build, maintain, operate, manage, and transfer (DBMOMT) basis,” an official statement said.

The Dimapur facility will feature top-of-the-line accommodation, multiple dining venues, entertainment centres, and retail shops, thereby positioning itself as a complete lifestyle destination.

The Kohima project, on the other hand, will focus on providing a luxury hotel experience to both business and leisure travellers.

Stating that the agreement was in sync with its expansion plans in the Northeast, Deval Tibrewalla, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Hotel Polo Towers Group, said that the partnership with the Tourism Department of Nagaland was an honour and a move that would augment the hospitality quotient in the hill state.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“These initiatives will not only boost the hospitality sector but also contribute to job creation and economic growth in the state. This move aligns with our vision of having a hotel in every major city of the Northeast,” Tibrewalla said, while thanking the Nagaland chief minister and the state’s tourism minister.

K.M. Rio, Director of Tourism Department, Nagaland, while expressing optimism on the partnership with the hospitality group, said, “This agreement is a cornerstone in the path to advance the state’s tourism sector. We are excited to work closely with the Hotel Polo Towers Group as they have deep experience in hospitality in the Northeast. We look forward to extending all support to bring these ambitious projects to fruition.”

As the largest hospitality group in the Northeast, Hotel Polo Towers Group has a strong presence in the region with a reputation for creating and nurturing destinations. The group currently has nine operational hotels and five hotels in development.

Also Read | Nagaland: How football keeps alive memories of 2 youths killed by police

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









