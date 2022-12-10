Nagaland: 172-yr-old Lhisemia Khel in Kohima gets first traditional gate

Kohima: In a first, Lhisemia Khel, a 172-year-old khel from Kohima village, on Saturday inaugurated its first ‘Kharu’ or traditional gate at Merübotsa near the Nagaland Civil Secretariat in Kohima.

Lhisemia Khel is one of the four khels from Kohima village. In 1850, three Khels from the village namely Huruotsumia, Rhieo, and Tsiera merged to form Lhisemia khel, vowing to never part ways.

Chairman of Lhisemia Council Ayie Yhome said a committee was constituted to build the stone gate, which now indicates entry to the village from the Northern side.

Neiboulhoulie Yhome, convenor of the committee, said the need to build a common traditional gate was felt, and so work began in May last year to construct the ‘Kharu’, which was built at a cost of Rs 48 lakh.

Prior to the merger, these khels had their own separate traditional gates, which are still in existence. The stone gate connects Kohima village with the Civil Secretariat and Assembly Secretariat to the north.

A member of the committee, Vilalhou Noudi, said the event is a significant day for all residents of the village and not just the khel.

He explained how in ancient times – Kharu – was constructed over drainages surrounded by thorny bushes and plants to prevent enemies from entering the village. As most Naga villages were built on mountain tops, Kharu were usually located not far from the hamlets with a stone wall built strategically to prevent any unauthorised entry into the villages.

Although this narrative has changed over time, he said a sense of protecting the culture of having traditional gates was felt, in order to protect, preserve and pass on the legacy to the younger generation.

Keeping the tradition in mind, he said the Lhisemia Kharu has been designed as per the beliefs of the ancestors such as the depiction of a cow’s head to signify wealth and honor, a woman’s breast to signify procreation, a Naga spear to signify strength, and so on.

The traditional gate was inaugurated by MLA Khriehu Liezietsu who recounted the history of how the khel’s united to form the Lhisemia Khel.

He noted that the construction of the common traditional gate is a significant and historic development for the State.

Tribals from the Mao Naga Community and the Pfütseromi of the Chakhesang tribe also joined the event.

