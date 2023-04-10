NEW MUSIC MONDAY: Labrinth, Ashnikko + more

The week saw Korean-American producer Yaeji drop her debut album ‘With a Hammer’ and Cryalot (aka Sarah Midori Perry) unveil her remixes EP, ‘Icarus Remixes’. Boygenius, a supergroup comprising Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers, also released their anticipated body of work titled ‘the record’.

The new tracks are by PLS&TY, Labrinth, WITCH, Darkoo and more. So let’s proceed..

Labrinth – Never Felt So Alone

British singer Labrinth finally drops his mysterious and highly awaited single “Never Felt So Alone”. It appeared in live shows and the TV show ‘Euphoria’. But now it’s here officially, and with a music video. But why did it take the singer so long to drop it fully? Because he was waiting for his friend Billie Rilish to lend vocals to the track. Eilish makes a surprise feature in the song (without appearing in the title). She has co-written this track with her brother FINNEAS and others, and her brother has co-produced it with Labrinth and other artists.

The lyrics are searing as they speak of disappointment in human interactions and loneliness. Eilish once again shows the capabilities of her voice which we hope to hear more of in the future. And Labrinth is fantastic and emotional as always.

PLS&TY – Party In My Head (feat. Lost Boy)

Tommy Leas, aka PLS&TY, is a Florida-based musician who has released his new single, “Party In my Head” featuring Lost Boy. The breezy song is EDM’s latest new find which will get you dancing. And the lyrics are surprisingly sweet and romantic.

“I hope you enjoy a blast of sunny, spring-break, feel-good vibes,” said Leas. “It calls for listeners to remember that even in the darkest hours, we have a radiant place to escape within our imaginations.” The track is from his upcoming EP “3 Days, 2 Nights”.

Ashnikko – WEEDKILLER

The title track from Ashnikko’s upcoming album ‘WEEDKILLER’ is finally here. And it does not disappoint. It is explosive and full of weird little sounds like gunshots, metal scratches, screams and violins.

The trap and hip-hop-heavy production tells a dramatic story about a faerie in a post-apocalyptic world who wakes up from hibernation to seek revenge on destructive monster machines called Weedkillers. “It’s the climax of the album, the epic fight scene in the wasteland,” explains the singer-songwriter.

Trillary Banks – Bruce Lee

Leicester rapper Trillary Bank last released her mixtape ’90s Baby’ last year. She is now back with a brand new single interestingly titled “Bruce Lee“. The track sees the rapper tackle a drill beat while throwing cheeky verses like “ask about me, I’m gucci” and “take me out, I’m a foodie”. It’s playful, braggadocious and repentless with great replay value.

Shygirl- Playboy / Positions

Rapper and DJ Shygirl is almost about to drop the deluxe album ‘Nymph_o’. The latest single from this record is “Playboy / Positions”, a double-track which literally sees Shygirl switch from one beat to another as she takes head on the themes of foursomes, hotels, bisexuality, switching positions in bed and more. One may wonder whether the artist has anything else to rap about other than the snu-snu. But she’s so good at it so why complain?

WITCH, Sampa The Great – Avalanche of Love

Zambian psychedelic-rock band WITCH (acronym for We Intend To Cause Havoc) are legends in Zambia’s music scene and known to popularise the Zamrock sub-genre. And now, after 39 years, the band is to release their new album ‘Zango’ (out on June 2, Zango). “Avalanche of Love” is the new single by them featuring Zambian-Australian rapper Sampa The Great, who brings her natural coolness and spunk to the jazzy music. It’s all-around sexy, romantic and groovy as hell.

Darkoo x Ayra Starr – Disturbing U

Nigerian-born British rapper and singer Darkoo hops on a track with Beninese-born Nigeria singer Ayra Starr. This afrobeat track is catchy and perfect for dancing, and the lyrics speak of a strained past relationship that was toxic and full of jealousy. Both the artistes pull in their weight.

