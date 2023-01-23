New Music Monday: RIKA, Falantis, Kali Uchis…

It’s been a somewhat exciting week in pop music. Topics such as coming to your

senses, and moving on from relationships that do not serve you, made for a hot

theme in last week’s song releases, with Kali Uchis, Arlo Parks and, to some

extent, Caroline Rose being the cheerleaders. Yaeji, Parks and Rose have

announced big album dates, while Ananya Birla has unveiled her big Indian tour

dates.

RIKA x Galantis – Hooked (Hot Stuff)

British-Indian singer RIKA hops on a project with music duo Galantis. What results is a glamorous dance track that samples the house hit “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer. Soon-to-be a party hit.

Yaeji – For Granted

Korean-American producer and singer Yaeji [link: https://pitchfork.com/reviews/tracks/yaeji-for-granted/ ] announces her forthcoming album, With A Hammer, which will be out on April 7. Yaeji sings about her doubts, whether she’s taking things for granted, and her general tendency to overshare, on this slow-building electro-beat which climaxes with a drum’n’bass outro.

Arlo Parks – Weightless

British singer Arlo Parks is set to release her second full-length record on May 24; it will be titled My Soft Machine. The lead single is a soft acoustic pop song reminiscent of the early 2000s, and called “Weightless”. “‘Weightless’ surrounds the painful experience”, explained Parks, “of caring deeply about someone who only gives you tiny breadcrumbs of affection. It’s about suddenly realising that a person has dulled your edges and embarking on the slow journey back to being a brighter version of yourself.” Fans of Clairo’s “Bags” will be excited for this.

JGrrey – Theirs13

British singer JGrrey returns after two years of self-work and backstage activity to release her new single “Theirs13”. The new song is about identity, growing up, the passage of time, and a declaration of support and solidarity with non-binary folk, a theme inspired by Grrey’s enby partner. The song unmistakably has a Greentea Peng panache. If you dig it, also check out Grrey’s hit “Doubt Nothing”.

Caroline Rose – Miami

Caroline Rose broke into the indie rock scene with her sardonic, reflective and cheeky LP, Loner. Rose is back after some years with the announcement of her album The Art of Forgetting, which will see the light on March 24. The second single off this project is “Miami”.

“I’m not one to shy away from drama”, Rose comments on the new track, “and so this was a perfect opportunity to really bring out every ounce of desperation and anger and all those confusing emotions that happen after a big heartbreak.” Some might find the “as-noisy-as-possible” outro show-y and needless. But maybe that’s what the 33-year old was going for.

Ananya Birla – Yaari

On the heels of “Kya Karein”, Ananya Birla delivers another soft rock banger, this time called “Yaari”. An ode to friendship, the cut is produced by Kanishk Seth and penned by Birla and Yashwardhan Goswami.

“Meri leheron ka tu hai sahaara, Tere hi kinaaron main rahoon… Teri hi panahon mein chaloon”. The tickets for her “You Make Me Better” Tour (in Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Pune and Jaipur) are on sale now and running out fast.

Kali Uchis – I Wish You Roses

The “After The Storm” hitmaker creates a chamber pop/soul piece to touch upon the bittersweetness of love. “It could be a friend, a lover, or someone else”, Uchis said upon release of her single. “but the point is to celebrate releasing people from your life without being resentful or bitter”.

