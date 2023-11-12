Aizawl: A pregnant Himalayan Serow was discovered dead between Serchhip and Keitum village in Mizoram. The lifeless body of the state animal was found in the midst of the ongoing construction of NH54 by road construction workers, who immediately reported the finding to the Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department (EF&CC).
The Serow, being the state animal of Mizoram and a Schedule-1 protected species under India’s Wildlife Protection Act, holds significant ecological and cultural value.
Upon receiving the report, the Serchhip Range staff of the Forest Department swiftly reached the location. Unfortunately, by the time they arrived, the Serow had succumbed to its injuries.
A post-mortem examination at the Serchhip AH & Vety Hospital, conducted by Dr. H Vanlalrawna, revealed a gunshot wound on the stomach of the Serow. According to the preliminary findings, although the wound was not immediately fatal, the Serow, currently in its last stage of pregnancy, is suspected to have lost balance and fallen off a cliff in fear after being shot.
Dr. H Vanlalrawna said while the post-mortem examination confirmed a gunshot wound to the stomach of the Serow, the wound alone may not have been fatal. It appears the animal, in its frightened state and being pregnant, may have lost its balance and suffered a fatal fall off a cliff, he said.
Thenzawl Forest Division is actively pursuing the identification and apprehension of the culprits responsible for this heart-wrenching incident. An FIR has been lodged with the Serchhip Police Station to initiate a thorough investigation into the matter. The complete results of the post-mortem examination are expected to be available on Monday.
