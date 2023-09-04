Mizoram: Former chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo appointed Congress VP

Aizawl: In an effort to revamp the Congress unit of Mizoram, party president Lalsawta inducted former state chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo as the party’s vice president, according to a party leader.
Lal Thanzara, the current vice president, a former minister and the younger brother of 5-time Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla was appointed as senior vice president, the leader said.
The party executive committee approved the appointments, the leaders said.
The induction of Chuaungo as Vice President was an attempt to revamp the MPCC ahead of the state assembly elections since he had earned public sympathy when he was removed as the state’s home principal secretary a few weeks before the 2018 state assembly polls.
Chuaungo, a Gujarat cadre IAS officer of the 1987 batch, was removed and transferred to Delhi following a complaint filed by the then state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) SB Shashank that the former had interfered in the poll process.
SB Shashank had reportedly sought the deployment of additional central armed police forces, to which Chuaungo had allegedly objected.
The former CEO had also accused Chuaungo of objecting to the use of identification slips of Bru voters for any other purpose except repatriation.
The removal of Chuaungo and the alleged ‘pro-Bru’ stance of Shashank irked the state government, political parties and civil societies.
On November 6 and 7, 2018 a state-wide protest was staged by the NGO Coordination Committee, a conglomerate of major civil societies and student organizations, which compelled the Election Commission of India (ECI) to remove Shashank.
When Chuaungo returned to the state to assume the CS office in February 2019, he was accorded a hero’s welcome.
Chuaungo retired as the state chief secretary in October 2021, after which he was appointed as chief information commissioner (CIC).
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
He recently quit the CIC post to join politics.
Subsequently, he joined Congress on June 20 to strengthen the party ahead of the assembly polls due later this year.
Still weighed down by the anti-incumbency wave and the recent internal squabble, the party could not surge its influence to take on the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) as of now.
In the present 40-member Mizoram assembly, Congress has only 5 members.
Also Read | Why waste management in Northeast India needs an urgent overhaul
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: Drug supplier detained, 10.16 kg crystal meth seized
- Rooftop renewables risk making the rich richer
- India’s Green Hydrogen Transition Will Be A Bumpy Ride
- Why India has most to gain from beating antimicrobial resistance
- Meghalaya teachers demand pay hike, better employment benefits
- Mizoram: Former chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo appointed Congress VP