Mizoram: Fake currency worth Rs 25.2 lakh seized in Kolasib, 2 held

Aizawl: Mizoram Police seized fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 25.2 lakh from the possession of two persons in Kolasib district, an officer said on Wednesday.

Acting on specific inputs, a police team arrested the two persons identified as Laltanpui (42), a resident of Vairengte and Lallungmuana (40) of N. Vanlaiphai village in Serchhip district. The arrests were made at Vairengte in the Kolasib district near the Assam border on Tuesday.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

BEWARE. Possession and Circulation of Fake Indian Currency Notes( FICN) are serious crimes and big threat to our country’s economy. #FICN seized with arrest of two persons. Acting on a specific input, last late night, a team of CID(SB) seized counterfeit currency notes of a total pic.twitter.com/1s5kHnXJLn — Mizoram Police (@mizorampolice) May 17, 2023

As per official reports, the seized fake currency notes were in the denominations of Rs 2,000 (1,007 notes) and Rs 500 (1,012 notes).

The Mizoram police said that further investigation is on.

Also Read | Manipur Kuki MLAs, tribal leaders to talk political agenda in Mizoram

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









