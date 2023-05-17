Mizoram: Fake currency worth Rs 25.2 lakh seized in Kolasib, 2 held

Aizawl: Mizoram Police seized fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 25.2 lakh from the possession of two persons in Kolasib district, an officer said on Wednesday.
Acting on specific inputs, a police team arrested the two persons identified as Laltanpui (42), a resident of Vairengte and Lallungmuana (40) of N. Vanlaiphai village in Serchhip district. The arrests were made at Vairengte in the Kolasib district near the Assam border on Tuesday.
As per official reports, the seized fake currency notes were in the denominations of Rs 2,000 (1,007 notes) and Rs 500 (1,012 notes).
The Mizoram police said that further investigation is on.
