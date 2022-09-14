AIZAWL: Union Minister of State, Rural Development, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Wednesday said the NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making massive efforts to make India a self-dependent country, an official statement said.

Jyoti, who arrived in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl on Tuesday on a three-day tour to the northeastern state, visited Mamit, the lone aspirational district in western Mizoram bordering Tripura.

During an interaction with officials, village authorities and beneficiaries, the visiting Union Minister said the Centre is making massive efforts towards making India a self-dependent country and gives top priority to the Northeast region, the statement by state information and public relations department said.

She said that several development projects are being executed in the northeastern states. She encouraged officials and local leaders to give their best to develop the district even though there are ups and downs in the process, it said.

The Union Minister urged the people to focus on finding jobs through skill development apart from government services.

She pointed out that the Centre has released crores of rupees for skill development among the youths since 2014. The Centre is also providing employment through Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme and took measures for the uplift and empowerment of women, she said.

Jyoti also urged the officials to properly implement Central schemes to ensure that the schemes reach the right beneficiaries without any partiality. She was accompanied by two deputy secretaries from the Union Consumer Affairs and Rural Development Ministry.

After the interaction, Jyoti also paid a visit to an exhibition organised at the information and public relations department conference hall in Mamit town.

