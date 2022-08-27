Guwahati: Mizoram’s apex students’ body, Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) demanded the termination of a government school teacher for allegedly sending a six-year-old girl home from school after her uniform was stripped off.

The MZP demanding the teacher’s termination said, “The teacher Mrs Lalbiakengi has grossly violated human rights by sending her student home in such a manner. She does not qualify to continue as a teacher and must be terminated as per the laws.”

The incident took place at a government primary school at Thangpui village in Lunglei district on August 25, and according to the child’s mother, her daughter was physically assaulted by a boy at the school on August 22.

The mother said, “She was beaten black and blue, so severe that she needed medical treatment. However, as she was so eager to go back to school, she went back on August 25 only to be beaten again by the same boy.”

She further added, “I was so angry that I went to the school yesterday and scolded the boy. In the afternoon, I got a call from the teacher. She rebuked me for what I did earlier in the day. She told me I broke school rules by going to the school and scolding the boy.”

When the woman went to pick up her child, the teacher apparently made the minor girl strip off her uniform before letting her go.

“I was heartbroken by the torment that my child has gone through in her school. I went back to the school and said to my daughter, ‘Let’s go home’. At this point, the teacher intervened and told me if I were to take home my child I should leave her uniform behind as there is another student who needed one. Then, in front of the whole class, she stripped my daughter off her uniform and let her go with only her underwear,” the mother said.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at the John William Hospital in Lunglei.

