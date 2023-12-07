Meghalaya: British Asian Trust official inaugurates solar fence in Garo Hills

Guwahati: A 1.2-kilometre-long and single-wire solar-powered fence to restrict movements of wild elephants was made operational in Borogopal Part 3 village in the West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya on Tuesday to facilitate the coexistence of villagers with wild elephants.

The fence was formally inaugurated by Belenda Stuwart Cox of British Asian Trust, UK, in the presence of representatives from the Forest Department of Meghalaya, Auro Saswat of British Asian Trust from Pondicherry, Aaranyak’s senior conservation scientist Dr. Bibhuti Prasad Lahkar, wildlife biologist Alolika Sinha, and representatives from the Forest Department of Meghalaya.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The event was organised by biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, the local community of Borogobal, and the Borogobal Solar Fence Management Committee. Around 70 people, including the women of Borogobal village, attended the inauguration programme, reflecting the enthusiasm generated by the fence among the villagers who hope that lives and property would now be secured by the fence from herds of wild elephants roaming around in the area.

The fence was installed by Aaranyak and British Asian Trust with support from the Darwin Initiative (UK Aid). The fence was handed over to the local community and the fencing committee after signing a MoU among the fencing committee, villagers, and Aaranyak at that meeting.

Belenda explained the roles and responsibilities of the community in maintaining the fence. Some children from the village performed Rabha traditional dance in front of the guests to mark the occasion. The villagers felicitated the officials of the British Asian Trust and the Aaranyak team with the traditional Rabha Pajar and treated them to a sumptuous traditional lunch.

The Aaranyak team, comprising Anjan Baruah, Nipul Chakma, Subhas Rabha, Ripunjoy Nath, Rupam Gayary, and Bijoy Kalita, the village champion Naveen Rabha of that village, the RRU members from Hatogaon and Borogobal, and the members of the fencing committee and the livelihood beneficiaries of Borogobal facilitated as well as participated in the programme.

Also Read | Assam: Panic in Sonitpur after Russell’s Viper kills teenager

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









