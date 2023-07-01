Guwahati: In an attempt to prevent unwarranted face-offs between wild elephants and human beings at night due to darkness, NE-based biodiversity conservation organisations Aaranyak has installed 10 solar street lights in seven villages of Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district.
The organisation has installed 10 solar street lights in seven villages – Borogobal, Photamati, Kharsengdap, Bondukmali, Darengsigre, Bordubi and Jamdangre – identified as human-elephant conflict areas in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya due to the raging man-animal conflict recorded in the district.
The solar street lights installed in the areas will provide an effective way to prevent such human-elephant confrontations and help in mitigating the conflict, said an official of the orgainsation.
These lights were installed by the organisation on June 28 under Darwin Initiative support and in partnership with Meghalaya Forest Department and the British Asian Trust.
The solar street lights installation was facilitated by Aaranyak’s team comprising Anjan Baruah, Vendo Thedore, Subhas Rabha, Nipul Chakma, and Rupam Gayari, along with technicians from the company that manufactured these street lights.
As per the release, Aaranyak’s assigned team conducted a survey to identify the areas based on elephant movement patterns and installed these solar street lights in these villages inhabited by indigenous communities such as Garo, Rabha, Bodo and other local people.
Dr Bibhuti Prasad Lahkar, Senior conservation scientist from Aaranyak, said, “Solar street lights are crucial to mitigating human-elephant conflict by enhancing visibility and safety at night. These lights illuminate the paths and roadways, reducing the chances of unexpected confrontations between human beings and elephants during night hours. The illumination helps early detection of elephant movements, allowing residents and drivers to take necessary precautions and avoid accidental encounters with the elephant. By creating well-lit environments, solar street lights contribute to minimizing the risk of conflicts, protecting lives of both humans and elephants while fostering coexistence and harmony between communities and wildlife.”
“A number of the village champions – local community members who actively participate in raising community awareness and cultivating cooperation to promote peaceful coexistence with elephants at the village level – were actively involved in the street light installation process,” said Anjan Baruah, a senior Aaranyak official who coordinated the installation.
The human-elephant conflict has severely affected the West Garo Hills district in Meghalaya. A growing human population has caused human settlements to expand to elephant habitats, resulting in more incidents of man-animal conflict. This conflict poses a threat to both human lives and elephant populations.
The importance of conservation efforts and community engagement in promoting coexistence between elephants and humans cannot be overstated as they are crucial for ensuring the protection of these delicate animals.
Aaranyak has taken a multi-pronged approach to ensure human elephant coexistence in Meghalaya as part of its intense efforts to promote coexistence in Northeast India.
