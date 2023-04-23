Baghmara: Despite being called out for the destruction of two river beds, Rongdik and Rongreng by two construction companies, NSC and Nidhi Constructions, at least one of the companies has continued to plunder the Rongdik River near Karukol – Emangre.

As per reports, Nidhi Construction, having stopped digging into the Rongreng river bed following a show-cause notice by the Forest Department, has been using another site on the Rongdik River for the same purpose. Videos and images of the continued plunder, despite knowing the illegality of their actions, have once again surfaced with local sources claiming that the illegal mining of sand and gravel from the riverbed has been ongoing for the past 2 years.

The above-mentioned companies have been contracted to create the Baghmara – Ranikor road and have been on the job for the past 2 years. While the progress has been good as far the road goes, the two companies have been put under the scanner after it was noticed that they were illegally excavating the river beds of two critical rivers – all within the buffer zone of the Balpakram National Park.

Upon being informed of the matter, the deputy commissioner, Shashank Awasthi issued an order for an inquiry by the DFO, PWD and the BDO of Rongara, all of who apparently visited the spots in question. However the finding of the investigation team is yet to be revealed.

As per local sources, the latest site that was informed by a member of the village, is on the banks of the Rongdik river near Karukol. The same river has also been used near Rongara by NSC to mine sand gravel.

“As a construction company working on a national highway, they are well aware of environmental norms and how they are supposed to be working within the ambit of the law. In Karukol, as they did in the two other sites, they have eschewed the law completely. Imagine they didn’t even seek the permission of the Nokma in Karukol. How does this make sense and why has no one questioned them on their illegal acts,” said a local resident over the phone.

What is interesting is the fact that Karukol is also the native village of the current education minister, Rakkam Sangma. However, when contacted on the matter, the Rongara – Siju MLA denied any knowledge of the illegal activities being undertaken by the construction firm. He however stated that the matter would be investigated by the forest department as he would be forwarding the information to them.

Further, the DFO of SGH, Maxborn Sangma also denied knowing about what was taking place but assured that he would send a team to find out. Appropriate action would be taken if the company was found violating norms as per the DFO. Further, Maxborn added that they had inquired into the previous cases of alleged illegal sand mining and a report was being submitted to the DC today. He however did not reveal the findings.

Attempts to contact the NHIDCL or the two companies in question went unanswered.

