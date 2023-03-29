Meghalaya: Two-day millet festival to conclude today

Shillong: The two-day Eat Right Millet Mela, part of the International Year of Millet 2023 held at Malki Ground Shillong will conclude today.

The Eat Right Millet Mela is organised by the Commissionerate of Food Safety, Government of Meghalaya and was inaugurated by Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dr Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh expressed her satisfaction to witness the participation of the young entrepreneurs and millet cultivators from across the state to gain knowledge and share the knowledge and experience with others about the various values of millets.

Lyngdoh thanked the United Nations for recognising and reviving millet farming.

In Meghalaya, millet cultivation has been integrated into the culture of the people of the state. With government intervention, the minister hoped many more farmers would rejuvenate their farming practices by cultivating millets. It is an eco-friendly crop that does not require irrigation facilities or external inputs and millet can also be used with any food item that is popular in the market.

Earlier, the minister also inspected the different stalls set up in the mela exhibiting the various millet food products.

Others present during the programme include RM Kurbah, Commissioner of Food Safety, S Kharsati, Director of Agriculture, DBS Mukhim, Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety, East Khasi Hills, Dr Sandra Albert, Director, IIPH Shillong, among others.

