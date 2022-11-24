Shillong: The anger against the death of five farmers in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills continues to simmer in Shillong.
Several groups had called for a collective candlelight vigil in the capital, however, it soon turned into chaos when protesters destroyed public property despite leaders trying their best to calm the situation.
According to inputs from our Shillong correspondent, a bus ferrying CRPF was attacked and some protesters even tried to burn the bus when it was parked.
At Barik Point, angry protesters hurled stones and petrol bombs at the police forces stationed to calm the situation, after which security forces had to resort to tear gas firing to prevent further escalation in violence.
The entire state of Meghalaya has been on an edge following the ghastly murder of five farmers at the hands of the Assam Police.
