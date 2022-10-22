Shillong: Despite sparking a controversy with the statement that the ‘collegium system is opaque’, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday refused to change his stance and said he wants to ensure that the justice delivery mechanism in our country is robust.

Rijiju was in Shillong for the Rozgar Mela program. Following the program, Rijiju interacted with media persons. He disagreed that the statement brought criticism and instead felt it brought in a lot of appreciation because he had stated something which is already there and it was nothing new.

“Moreover, as a Law Minister, I have to ensure that the Justice delivery mechanism in our country is robust. When we delay in delivering justice to the common man, then the purpose itself is defeated,” mentioned Rijiju.

Adding to it, the Union Law Minister said, “Our roles are defined and we need not get into somebody’s territory and get into the unnecessary diversion of the rules. Rather than that, one must concentrate and focus and remain within the realm of the responsibilities defined by the Constitution of India.”

