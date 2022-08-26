Shillong: Mawlynnong village, popularly known as ‘Asia’s cleanest village’, has added another feather in its cap. This time the picturesque village has bagged the Silver Award as the ‘Best Eco Tourism Destination’ in India.

The accolade was conferred to the representatives of Meghalaya government at the glittering Outlook Traveller Awards function – 2022 organised in New Delhi recently. The Outlook Traveller Awards is considered the ‘end word’ in terms of quality & competence in the travel and tourism industry.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Mawlynnong village

The awardees were chosen by a team of expert jurors from across the industry and government agencies based on stringent global tourism parameters. The recognitions were handed out by the Hon’ble Union Minister of Tourism & Culture & Development of North-eastern Region of India – Shri G. Kishan Reddy.

Besides Mawlynnong village, another destination of Meghalaya i.e., the famous ‘Shillong to Sohra route’ was also nominated among the Best Scenic roads in India.

Philip Tariang, Deputy Director of Meghalaya Tourism, receiving award for Govt. of Meghalaya

Speaking on the achievement, chief minister Conrad Sangma said, “Tourism has the potential to usher progress and promote grass root development. Our government has been working tirelessly for the past 4 years to project Meghalaya as a world class destination for eco-tourism. This accolade from a reputed platform like Outlook Traveller is a testimony to this relentless commitment. I am sure, going ahead Meghalaya will emerge as the top eco-tourism destination not only in India but the world.”

Developing world class tourism infrastructure has been a major thrust area of the current Meghalaya government. The Conrad Sangma government has earmarked Rs 16,00 crore investment to boost tourism as it has positive ripple effect across the state’s economy.

Mawlynnong is a village in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya notable for its cleanliness.

Situated in the East Khasi Hills, Mawlynnong village has been consistently rated as one of the top eco-tourism destinations in the country, besides its tag of being the cleanest village in all of Asia. In 2015, the Central government recognized Mawlnnong as a role model village for the entire country to emulate.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Outlook Traveller Awards are the benchmark of quality in the travel and tourism industry and felicitate the best of the best each year. The awards take a 360⁰ view of the tourism sector and the way it has been growing. Every year Outlook Travellers felicitates the best of the best in the travel & tourism sector.

Also Read | Shillong: Crowborough Hotel to open in September after 30 years of construction

Trending Stories









