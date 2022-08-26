Tura: Former minister and three-time MLA from Rangsakona, Adolf Lu Hitler Marak, formally joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Meghalaya, giving the party a boost.

He joined the party along with former state vice president of BJP, David Ch Marak, and retired education department official, Bhupendra G Momin on Thursday.

Calling the joining on Thursday ‘the tip of the iceberg,’ Zenith Sangma, MLA, said a BJP exodus is expected in the coming days, and that the TMC seeks to win a mandate in the coming year.

“He (Hitler) has been a representative of the people and served the state. He was also a minister representing Rangsakona (Zenith’s constituency) and we welcome him. People from different walks of life are joining us and this will continue forward as well,” stated Sangma.

He added that Marak joined the party without any conditions as he only wants to help in the development of the state, something he claimed the AITC could bring about.

Marak said that he felt the next government would be formed by the TMC and his experience as a leader representing the people of Garo Hills would help the party.

Speaking on the border pact with Assam, Adolf Lu Hitler Marak said the government should first question if the land belongs to the people or the state and then think if it had the right to give it to Assam without the consent of the people of those affected areas.

“The people of the state need to choose leaders and a party that will save our lands for the people. During the time of our government, we had even gone to the extent of uprooting border pillars set up by Assam on disputed land as the land belonged to us. The people have to choose wisely,” said Hitler, speaking to the media.

During the meeting, Zenith Sangma asserted that the AITC would contest all 60 seats from the state.

