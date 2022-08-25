Meghalaya: Govt inks agreement with insurance company for MHIS-PMJAY

Shillong: Meghalaya government on Thursday signed an agreement with the National Insurance Company Limited, a general health insurance company, for the implementation of the Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS) Phase 5 and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).

The statement was signed by Ramkumar S (IAS), CEO, MHIS, and Additional Secretary Health and Family Welfare, on behalf of the state government, and LS Puni Isaac Assistant Manager, National Insurance Company Limited in the presence of Health Minister, James PK Sangma.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The insurance cover for MHIS 5-PMJAY has increased from Rs 5,00,000 to Rs 5,30,000 with an expanded list of benefits that will be available under the scheme. All eligible beneficiaries belonging to Meghalaya excluding state and central government employees, can avail the benefits.

Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS) Phase 5 and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) will commence on September 1, 2022.

Also read | Shillong: Crowborough Hotel to open in September after 30 years of construction

Trending Stories









