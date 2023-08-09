Manipur: Apex body of Hmar tribes supports United Naga Council's rally

Imphal: Hmar Inpui, the apex tribal body of Hmar community, has come out in support of the United Naga Council’s rally on Wednesday in all Naga inhabited areas in Manipur.
In a statement, Hmar Inpui also asked the Centre to expedite the processes of resolving demands of the tribal communities in the form of separate administration for the Kuki/Hmar/Zomi.
It said at a critical time when the Kuki, Hmar and Zomi are allegedly being subjected to “ethnic cleansing” by the majority Meiteis, “aided by the state machinery”, the apex body of the Hmar Tribes fully endorsed United Naga Council’s mass rally on August 9, 2023 in all Naga inhabited areas in Manipur.
“The Hmar Inpui calls for the Government of India to act conscientiously thereby expediting the processes of resolving demands of both the tribal communities in the form of separate administration for the Kuki/Hmar/Zomi and in conformity with the framework agreement for the Nagas so as to ensure lasting peace in the beleaguered, torn-apart state of Manipur,” the statement said.
It alleged that successive Manipur governments have been “denying” constitutional rights of the tribals and called for urgent solutions to address the situation, it said.
