Imphal: Consequent upon a marathon meeting and in-depth discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, President of the Poirei Leimarol, Lourembam Memchoubi-led seven women leaders (Meira Paibis) and representatives of three Women Markets (Ima Keithels) of Imphal called upon Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at the Raj Bhavan later on Tuesday.

Expressing grief over the prevailing situation, the women representatives reportedly urged the Governor to take immediate steps for restoring peace and normalcy in the ethnic trouble-torn state of Manipur.

The team urged the Governor to implement National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state “to flush out illegal immigrants”. They also urged the Governor for immediate withdrawal of SoO agreement with Kuki UG outfits.

The women representatives also urged the Governor to ensure provision of adequate supply of essential items to the displaced people who are taking shelter in different relief camps and to take steps for their resettlement and rehabilitation as early as possible. They also requested the Governor for lifting ban on internet connectivity, stating that the ban hampered normal activities.

Governor Uikey is learnt to have assured the representatives of taking all necessary measures for the restoration of peace and normalcy in the state. The Governor also informed the team that all out efforts were being made to prevent any untoward incidents in future.

The Governor is also learnt to have appealed to all to reach out and extend support to the violence-hit needy people for the restoration of peace, normalcy and tranquillity in the state. Governor further informed that she will be visiting relief camps in different districts of Manipur.

