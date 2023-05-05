Imphal: At a time when tensions are at an all-time high in Manipur, common people have risen beyond the divide to help each and protect each other.
Recently, an incident came to light where the Kuki women showed exemplary courage by coming forward to protect the Meiteis who were stranded in Churachandpur in the aftermath of the violence that rocked the district on Wednesday.
The Kuki women are learnt to have formed a human chain to not allow the agitators to proceed towards vehicles carrying people of the Meitei community to safety in Imphal.
“The womenfolk lined up on the street and blocked the road, not allowing any kind of vandalism and not allowing a mob that wanted to move ahead. This is a strange message of humanity shown by the womenfolk here in Churachandpur,” EastMojo‘s Kalyan Deb, who has been reporting events from ground zero, said.
Similarly, there have been reports that the Meitei girls studying at Manipur University have come forward to protect fellow Kuki students.
A PhD researcher EastMojo spoke to said that Meitei students huddled together to stop a mob that was trying to enter the University and attack the girls. They reasoned with them and seeing them the other locals also came together to push back the mob and prevent any untoward incident. Other students too corroborated this incident, but were unable to share pictures and/or videos due to the ongoing internet ban.
Kumam Davidson, the founder of Matai society, told EastMojo, “So far, 7 refugee camps have been set up in Moirang, which is about 45 km from Imphal. People from the Meitei community from Churachandpur are taking shelter in the camps.”
Along with the Army, several NGOs, local clubs from all communities have come forward to help people seeking shelter in the refugee camps, Davidson added.
He also further informed that the number of refugee camps are expected to increase more in number by tomorrow.
