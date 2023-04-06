Manipur: 8-hour long shutdown cripples normal life in Ukhrul

Ukhrul: Normal life in Manipur’s Ukhrul district was severely impacted following a total shutdown called by the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) from 5 am to 12 pm on Thursday.

The shutdown was imposed in response to the increasing violence in the district, including two bomb blasts within a span of two weeks in the district headquarters.

The entire town appeared deserted as businesses and markets remained closed in response to and in support of the total shutdown. The TNL had issued a circular exempting fire service, telecom, media, and medical services from the shutdown.

Fortunately, there were no reports of any untoward incidents during the shutdown in the district.

Additionally, the Tangkhul apex body has announced an indefinite curfew from 6 pm to 5 am, effective from April 6 until further notice.

The apex body has expressed concern over the deployment of Manipur police special commandos in the district instead of exploring other measures, such as setting up CCTV cameras in the town, to curb and prevent further violent activities in the hill district.

On Tuesday, 70 commandos from Imphal West and Imphal East arrived at Ukhrul district headquarters to conduct routine patrolling in strategic areas.

It is worth noting that on Monday evening, a blast occurred near the Viewland Church gate in the heart of the town, injuring at least five non-locals. This was the fourth such incident to occur in the town in the last four months.

On March 21, a low-intensity bomb exploded at the mini-secretariat complex in the district headquarters. Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries or casualties from the incident.

