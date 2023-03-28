Manipur: Former minister RV Mingthing dies at 92

Imphal: RV Mingthing, former Manipur minister and a political veteran from Ukhrul district, passed away on Tuesday morning at his Lamphel residence in Imphal.

He was 92 years old.

A native of Kuirei village, the leader of the Tangkhul community Mingthing served as minister of state for Tribal Affairs and Sports from 1989 to 1990. Prior to that, he also served as chairman of the Hill Areas Committee (HAC) of the Manipur Legislative Assembly from 1985 to 1989.

Before he contested elections from the Chingai constituency, the Tangkhul Naga leader also served as the chairman of the Autonomous District Council (ADC) Ukhrul district from the year 1975 to 1978.

The former president of the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) had also held the post of president of the Manipur State Congress (MSCP) from 2004 to 2007.

