Imphal: Union minister of state for external affairs and education Dr RK Ranjan Singh on Wednesday inaugurated the first-ever floating photo exhibition at Loktak Lake in Manipur’s Bishnupur district.

The three-day floating photo exhibition has been organised as a part of the Integrated Communication and Outreach Programme (ICOP) by the Central Bureau of Communication Regional Office, Imphal, Manipur under the aegis of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

As many as 88 Manipuri language creatives of ‘Eight years of Seva, Sushasan, Garib Kalyan’ and around creatives of 11 unsung Manipuri freedom fighters were being displayed in the exhibition, which is open to the public till Friday evening.

Addressing the inaugural function, Union MoS RK Ranjan highlighted the different initiatives of the present Union government to uplift the people. He also said that when the British came to India, Indians, under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, started a mass movement against the British.

“After Independence, India faced a lot of challenges in terms of economy, science and technology, etc. Now, we have started the green revolution and have developed a lot of technology and could produce our COVID-19 vaccine. We are the most vaccinated country, he added.

Dr R.K Ranjan further stated that we have missed out on many key pieces of our history, only a few people are reflected in Indian history. Hundreds of our freedom fighters are forgotten and left out. The present government under Prime Minister Modi is trying to rediscover those unsung heroes to be included in the composite history of India. Research scholars and academicians are working to find out the accounts and contributions of these people, which are to be reflected in Indian history.

The exhibition will remind the people of the history of the freedom struggle. Organising such an exhibition will help the spirit of patriotism in the youths, he said.

Director General (NEZ) B Narayanan informed that the floating exhibition inaugurated today was aimed at attracting the youth with its novelty and innovativeness. The DG also said that more unsung heroes of the freedom struggle from Manipur will be displayed in the upcoming exhibition under the initiative of the bureau.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Manipur: PLA cadre arrested in Bishnupur district

Trending Stories









