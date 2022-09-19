Imphal: The United Naga Council (UNC) on Monday welcomed the pledge of “overcoming cynicism” and “moving forward in peace” by the two warring militant groups – NSCN-IM led by Thuingaleng Muivah and the umbrella organization NNPG led by N Kitovi Zhimomi.

In a statement issued by its publicity wing, UNC stated that the Council welcomes the signing of the September Joint Accordant in the presence of the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, between NSCN/GPRN represented by Gen (Rtd.) VS Atem and Alizo Venuh, Co-Ordinator, Working Group. NNPG said that they will honour the Covenant of Reconciliation(CoR) of June 13, 2009, signed by Late Isak Chishi Swu, Late SS Khaplang and Brig. (Rtd) S Singnya in letter and spirit.

Both parties will also work together towards to common goal of Naga peace talks. “They pledged to work together in the spirit of love and will guard against all rifts that will further divide the Nagas and will also refrain from all forms of rhetoric, assumptions and agendas that are divisive,” said the UNC.

“The UNC appreciated the leaderships of NSCN/GPRN and NNPG for taking the bold steps in the interest of the Naga people as ‘One Nation, One People’. With this, we hope with confidence that the light of the day will soon be seen,” it stated.

The Naga apex body further expressed its appreciation to the Forum for Naga Reconciliation(FNR), a group of social workers and intellectuals, for the initiative for the joint meeting of the two Naga groups and to chart a path forward.

“The UNC expresses our deep appreciation to the FNR that make it possible today and also since its inception under the able leadership of Dr Wati Aier and his team, particularly for their ceaseless and tireless efforts till today,” it stated.

With a positive development between the two warring groups, the UNC also urged both the political groups to be more honest in their words and commitments in the interest of the Naga people.

“It is a high time on their parts to rethink that because of our own internal differences has hunted us down all of us to this lowest ebb of our political position and we are all responsible for whatever the outcome it is today,” stated the UNV.

“We also appealed to the Naga public at this point of time to be more prudent and just in our political perspective,” it added.

