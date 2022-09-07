Imphal: Textiles, commerce and industry minister of Manipur Nemcha Kipgen on Wednesday met the Union minister of state for food processing industries Prahlad Singh Patel at his official residence in New Delhi.

Manipur minister Nemcha requested the Union Mos for the development of food processing industries in the state as the fruits, vegetables and spices of Manipur have “high quality and unique exportable value in the international market”.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The minister also proposed value addition infrastructure to cover all the districts of the state to meet the enormous demand for these fruits and vegetables from various parts of the world.

During the visit, minister Nemcha handed over a proposal initiated by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh to the Union MoS for the development of infrastructure in the food processing industry.

The commissioner of textiles, commerce & industry, Pradeep Kumar Jha, accompanied the minister during the visit.

Also Read | Tripura could get two centrally controlled health facilities

Trending Stories









