Imphal: Chief minister N Biren Singh on Friday flagged off the Manipur ‘Mega Marathon 2022’ at Maibam Lokpa Ching at Nambol in Bishnupur district as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The Mega Marathon was organised by the state unit of BJP Manipur Pradesh under the aegis of the ‘Athletic Association of Manipur’ in commemoration of the 75th ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Taking to social media sites, CM Biren Singh, said “It is a great way to usher in the 75th year of Independence by indulging in sports which is Manipur’s forte and gift to the country. May all our youth take up one sport each and abstain from drugs and contribute more to the sporting legacy of India”.

See more It was a delightful honour to flag-off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Mega Marathon 2022 which was organised by BJP Manipur Pradesh at Maibam Lokpa Ching at Nambol in Bishnupur District today as part of Har Ghar Tiranga movement. pic.twitter.com/Xy21vB6NbH — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 12, 2022

State unit BJP president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, ministers TH Biswajit Singh, Nemcha Kipgen, Yumnam Khemchang, Dr Sapam Ranjan, Heikham Dingo Singh, L Susindro Meitei, Th Basantakumar, Letpao Haokip, Govindas Konthoujam and other dignitaries attended the event.

CM Biren also hoisted the National flag at his residence as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

“With rituals and religious fervour, I have hoisted the National flag at my residence as part of the #HarGharTiranga movement on this auspicious occasion of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsa,” the chief minister said on Twitter.

On Thursday, for the first time, Kangpokpi district administration and forest officials hoisted the National flag at Mount Koubru as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga movement. Mount Koubru is a sacred religious site of the Meitei community.

