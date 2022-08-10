Imphal: The Churachandpur district administration on Wednesday organised a walkathon as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga (HGT) campaign to commemorate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and to spread awareness about the campaign in the district.

Waving the Tricolour, district-level officers and staff of Churachandpur-based philanthropic organisations participated in the walkathon on Wednesday morning from the Mini-secretariat at Tuibong to the Public Ground at Hiangtam Lamka.

Speaking on the occasion, District Deputy Commissioner, Sharath Chandra Arroju said that other events including a cycle as well as a bike rally will be organised in the days to come. All of these events will culminate in the Independence Day celebrations, he added.

Urging the people of the district to extend full cooperation to the campaign, Arroju appealed to all to hoist the National Flag at their respective houses.

The event was also to encourage government, private offices, and locals in the district to hoist the National Flag to promote the spirit of nationalism and patriotism, he added.

Meanwhile, various Divisional Level Officers (DLOs) and Sub Divisional Officers (SDOs) of Churachandpur have taken up the HGT campaign in their capacity. Flags have also been distributed to the public through concerned SDOs.

The DLOs have taken up various initiatives such as the painting of walls in their respective office premises on the theme of the Indian independence movement and freedom struggle.

HGT logo and stickers have been printed on OPD tickets and ambulances by the state medical department.

Painting and slogan-writing competitions, Prabhat pheris, quiz and singing competitions are being held by the Zonal Education Office (ZEO).

The painting of town walls has been taken up by the CEO, ADC, and the illumination of the Mini-Secretariat in colours of the National Flag by the Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited (MSPDCL) are part of the campaign.

The Food Safety Administration, Tengnoupal organised an “Eat Right Walkathon & Eat Right Mela” at the Ayush Hospital, Moreh sub-division. The event was organised to raise awareness of maintaining a healthy living lifestyle.

This walkathon which was flagged off by Tengnoupal DC Mannuamching originated at the Public Health Centre (PHC) gate and concluded at the sub-district hospital at Moreh.

As a part of the celebration, competitions in painting, and slogans were also held for the school children. ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaigns were held in every village with authorities, civil organisations and the public participating with enthusiasm.

The farmers displayed organic food items in stalls opened at the venue and prizes were also distributed for the painting competition, which was held for school children.

