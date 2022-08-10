Imphal: Five Myanmar nationals, including a woman, were arrested in Manipur for illegal intrusion, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on intel inputs, the arrests were made on Tuesday night from Ngathal Village in the Churachandpur district.

According to chief minister N Biren Singh, based on reliable information regarding the presence of Myanmar nationals in the Ngathal Village area in Churachandpur district, a team from the Churachandpur police station conducted a search.

“During the search, five Myanmar nationals, including one woman, were found staying illegally in the state. They could not produce any documents of identity and citizenship, therefore were arrested after observing due formalities,” CM Biren said.

According to CM, an FIR has been registered under section 14 of the Foreigners Act and further investigation is ongoing.

Earlier this year, Manipur police arrested at least 80 Myanmar nationals, including women and children, who were illegally staying in the Churachandpur district. Most of them were found in two rented accommodations.

