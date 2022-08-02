Imphal: The All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM) has announced a 24-hour shutdown in the hill districts of Manipur with effect from 6 pm on August 3 till 6 pm on August 4.

The shutdown will be followed by intense agitation from August 5, ATSUM added.

In a press statement issued on Monday, ATSUM pointed out that it was “expressing strong resentment against the state government’s lackadaisical attitude towards the wish and desire of the tribal people for the tabling of the HAC recommended ‘The Manipur (Hill Areas) ADC Bill 2021’ in the ongoing 2nd session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly.”

ATSUM further appealed to all private and government educational institutes, government offices, business establishments, private vehicles, truckers and other transporters and the general public for cooperation.

However, essential services like medical, power, media, and water supply will be exempted from the purview of the total shutdown, it added.

