Imphal: The search and rescue team for landslide victims in Manipur’s Noney district retrieved one more body on Saturday from the landslide-hit area at Makhuam (Marangjing), taking the death toll to 55, said an official.

While 18 persons were rescued alive, 55 dead bodies have been recovered from the landslide debris so far, while 6 people are still missing.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The body, which was recovered from the debris of the landslide on Saturday, has been identified as a civilian engaged in railway construction work under Venkata Sai Construction, a railway agency deployed at the site, said Noney DC Haulianlal Guite.

The search teams continue to trace the 6 remaining missing persons from the landslide-affected area for the 17th day, as the rescue operation was launched after the tragic incident struck the railway construction camp at Makhuam village.

On Wednesday, Relief and Disaster Management minister Awangbow Newmai said that the search and rescue operation would continue for two more days followed by a review meeting on Saturday. Minister Newmai also assured of continuing the rescue operation till all missing bodies are found.

However, as per the official sources, the review meeting scheduled on Saturday has been postponed till Monday. Until then, the search teams will continue to look for the remaining missing victims.

At least 79 persons, including Territorial Army personnel, railway workers and locals were officially confirmed victims of the massive landslide, which occurred on June 30 at Makhuam village.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The tragic landslide hit 107 Territorial Army (TA) camp of the Indian army deployed in the area for the protection of the railway construction work of the Imphal-Jiribam railway project.

Also read: West Bengal eyes 20% renewable energy by 2030

Trending Stories









