Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday inaugurated the Infrastructure Development for Preservation of Panam Ningthou Immortal Fire and different historical monuments in and around Andro in Imphal East district.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Biren Singh appreciated the people of Andro for preserving and protecting the age-old culture, tradition and valuable artifacts of the Meitei community, further adding that most communities in the state’s valley areas seem to neglect their own traditions and culture.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Singh stressed on the need for all communities to preserve and protect their traditions and culture, and expressed happiness on seeing the lush green forest cover of Nongmaiching. Showing his appreciation, the CM assured to construct a workshed for Andro pottery at the earliest and asked the village chief to provide a site for the same.

Commenting on an inscribed stone erected by a Manipuri King during the catastrophic seven years devastation at Andro, the CM said it is a valuable artefact that needs preservation. He also apprised officials of Art and Culture Department and Manipur Tribal Development Corporation Ltd to take up steps to preserve the same.

Singh also asserted the need to renovate ‘Shanglen’, where the immortal fire of Andro burns. Further regarding the issue of non-inclusion of certain surnames due to misspellings in the official gazette, the CM urged the village authorities to submit the details through the local MLA and said he will take up the issue with the ministry concerned.

The CM also expressed his desire to install statues of ‘MaichouTaret’ atop Nongmaiching Hill, further expressing that it would attract a lot of tourists.

The inaugural function was also attended by minister L Susindro Meitei, MP Rajya Sabha Maharaj Leishemba Sanajaoba, MLAs Th Shyamkumar Singh, Sapam Kunjakeswor Singh, Usham Deben Singh, Kh Ibomcha, Thongam Shanti Singh, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Manipur: Police busts brown sugar factory in Thoubal

Trending Stories









