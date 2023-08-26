60 new cases of coronavirus infection detected

New Delhi: India saw a single day rise of 60 new coronavirus infections while the active cases stood at 1,503, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,928, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The country’s Covid case tally is 4.49 crore.

The number of people who have recuperated from the infection has increased to 4.45 crore, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry’s website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

Also Read | A brief history of pregnancy tests – from toads and rabbits to rosewater

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









