Fascination and bane – gambling is consistently portrayed as both, from the lure of a glittering world in the casinos of the rich and famous to harrowing character studies of obsessive gamblers' descent into material deprivation and social isolation, but where do the extreme reactions and behaviours that are repeatedly associated with gambling come from? We take a look at psychologists' patterns of explanation.

Our brain likes to make mistakes when we play

The brain is sometimes over-optimistic and fools us into thinking we have abilities that we don’t even have. For example, the conviction that one can consciously influence a purely coincidental event such as gambling. This control over chance is an illusion. People who believe the opposite are at risk of developing problems gambling.

Behind this risk lie two crucial psychological experiences: Near wins and personal influence. With the first phenomenon, the player has the experience that he is very often just wrong. It’s always just a little bit of luck missing from the jackpot; the horse he bet on finished second; the lottery ticket differs from the right to the main prize by only one number. This encourages the player to believe that he just has to keep at it for it to work. The second circumstance describes the feeling of being able to shape the result of a completely random event through one’s own intervention. It is believed that a certain way of throwing the dice gives you a better chance of success. Or you imagine that if you are allowed to place the ball in the roulette wheel yourself, which is more promising than if the croupier does it.

Craving for Thrill

It seems nonsensical: It is also generally known for games of chance on the Internet that the bank always wins in the end. We know that the chance of success is lower than the risk of loss. Nevertheless, we want to rebel against these truths, again and again, running against them in the casino with great pleasure. Why? Because it turns us on. We want the thrill, we need the adrenaline, and we are looking for the challenge. Not only does the actual winning of money at the game serve the reward centre of our brain, but the mere prospect of winning stimulates us, no matter how small it is.

The Player Fallacy

A widespread mental mechanism is known among psychologists as the so-called “gambler’s fallacy”. This fallacy leads people to mistakenly believe that they can predict the outcome of a game round based on the results of previous rounds. The logical fallacy is that if you’ve won a red number several times in a row, like in roulette, you assume it’s time for a black one. However, the chances of their appearance have nothing to do with the previous numbers, they are and remain 50:50 each time, even if the red came a hundred times before. The gambler’s fallacy can lead to pointlessly increasing your bets all the time because one indulges in the belief that the desired outcome becomes more likely the longer it has not occurred. Not correct! You don’t get close to the jackpot the more you lose

Fear of Loss & Senseless Catching Up

Nobody likes to lose, and nobody likes losers. Typical behaviours can also be derived from this, which can be observed when gambling in top online casinos and can be explained psychologically. For example, immediate re-bets after a loss are often based less on the hope of winning and more on current frustration at the loss suffered, research has found. Apparently, you want to take revenge on fate for the shame you suffered, which is a rather negative motivation. It is not advisable to keep playing to make up for losses already suffered. Player psychology knows this behaviour as a futile pursuit that can result in severe stress and financial risk.

The fear of losing differentiates the gaming behaviour of the genders: women prefer games in which losses are not immediately apparent to everyone. They are therefore more likely to be found on slot machines than at the gaming table. Men like to indulge in the idea that they can conquer fate, create happiness through their own efforts. So they like to sit at the poker table, working out “infallible” strategies, although poker is still a game of chance, although admittedly you can make more of your own decisions than you can at the slot machine. Men are also more at risk of boasting that they can still cope with losses – even if they have already exceeded their personal limit.

The Social Aspect of Gambling

Play can bring people together – it can also separate them. In the ideal case, people meet at the gaming table to have a shared experience, to interact outside of everyday contexts, not to follow any practical purpose but to seek distraction, to feel a little thrill. However, there are also completely different reasons for taking a seat at the gaming table: Some people may believe that staying in sophisticated, classic casinos gives them social prestige because, after all, there are only chic and wealthy people there. This can be a fallacy. Likewise the idea of developing gambling as a reliable source of income. Very few professional players can do this. One should never think that happiness can be forced.

