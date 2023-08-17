India logs 33 new Covid cases

New Delhi: India logged 33 fresh coronavirus infections in a day while the active cases were recorded at 1,436, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,924 with two deaths, one each reported from Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country’s COVID-19 case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,96,426).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,63,066 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry’s website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

