India logs 25 new Covid cases

New Delhi: India has logged 25 new coronavirus infections while the active cases were recorded at 1,543, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
The death toll has been recorded at 5,31,918, the data updated at 8 am stated. The country’s Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,96,059).
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,62,598 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry’s website.
The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry’s website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.
