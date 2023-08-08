India logs 25 new Covid cases

New Delhi: India has logged 25 new coronavirus infections while the active cases were recorded at 1,543, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has been recorded at 5,31,918, the data updated at 8 am stated. The country’s Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,96,059).

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,62,598 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry’s website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

Also Read | No end to troubles: Assam’s health workers’ pleas fall on deaf ears

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









