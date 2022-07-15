Qmin – the gourmet culinary and food delivery platform by Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) launched its first cafe in Guwahati on Friday.

The cafe was launched at the Aurus Mall near Dispur Super Market.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The launch of the café marks the establishment of the 17th Qmin Café in the country. Offering a variety of artisanal products, handpicked treats and an extravagant range of hot and cold beverages, the Qmin Café is a one-stop shop for urban gourmands.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Jayanta Das, Cluster General Manager, IHCL, “Qmin’s expansion is in line with the strategy of growing its F&B portfolio across multiple market segments. With Qmin Café’s first outlet in north-east, guests can now look forward to a differentiated epicurean experience, where they can enjoy high quality products, global flavours and delectable beverages, all of which caters to Guwahati’s delicacies.”

Taking inspiration from the contours of the tea & coffee plantations across the world, the new Café’s interiors are surrounded with complementing surfaces of soft wood with bright hues and colourful fabrics, which imbibe a youthful charm to the space. Magnifying its brand positioning of Qurated Quality Quisine, the café design celebrates the joy of a sharing cup of coffee and tea along with scrumptious food in an uninhibited & free space. The menu showcases global delights, ranging from innovative bakery products, Indian snacks, to a wide range of delicious desserts.

Since its launch in mid-2020, Qmin has rapidly expanded to 20 cities, delivering comfort food as well as signature favourites from IHCL restaurants. The brand is available on its proprietary Qmin app, catering to the consumer demand for online food delivery. It broadened its scope to include Qmin shop offering a variety of gourmet products, and a café. Qmin – On The Move, the food truck, caters to the need for on-the-go meals.

Qmin Café will soon be available on the Qmin app for online orders and deliveries.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Qmin was introduced in June 2020. The Qmin app delivers dishes from the group’s signature restaurants to the comfort of guests’ homes across 20 cities from over 90 IHCL restaurants across over 35 hotels.

Also read: Assam-Arunachal sign Namsai Agreement to resolve border dispute

Trending Stories









