IIT Guwahati launches road safety auditors certification course

Guwahati: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has launched a 15-day Road Safety Auditors Certification Course in collaboration with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRT&H) and the Indian Roads Congress (IRC). The course, taking place from 17th to 31st January 2024 at IIT Guwahati, aligns with the joint vision of the Central and state governments to prioritise road infrastructure development in the Northeastern states. The initiative aims to equip professionals with the necessary skills to effectively contribute to road safety and accident prevention.
The surge in road accidents and fatalities in the wake of increased focus on road infrastructure development in the Northeastern states has prompted urgent action. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, emphasised the need for concerted efforts to achieve a 50% reduction in road accident deaths by 2025. To underscore this commitment, MoRTH declared the observance of the National Road Safety Month from 15th January to 14th February 2024.
Addressing the initiative, Course Coordinator Prof. Akhilesh Kumar Maurya, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Guwahati, stated, “The increasing frequency of road accidents underscores the urgency for targeted initiatives that bolster the knowledge and skills in the area of Road Safety of key stakeholders. Recognizing the unique challenges posed by Assam’s diverse terrain, it is imperative to tailor capacity building efforts to address specific regional concerns. This 15-day road safety auditors course is a novel initiative to sensitise participants to the areas of road safety through rigorous theoretical classes and field exercises. The government of Assam is taking various steps to reduce road accidents; however, capacity building in the area of road safety among stakeholders is still lagging.”
Highlighting the importance of proper training for highway professionals in Road Safety Audit (RSA), IIT Guwahati signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MoRT&H and IRC on 13th January 2020. This collaboration aims to contribute to minimising road accident deaths by providing training on ‘Road Safety and Safety Audit.’ The ongoing 15-Day Road Safety Auditors Certification Course is part of this collaborative effort.
The program has attracted 25+ delegates, including engineers from the Public Works Department (Roads) across various districts of Assam and consultants from different states. The Transport Department of Assam, as the lead agency for road safety, encourages the nomination of PWD(R) officials. The expectation is that representatives from other private and government organisations, including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), will participate in similar road safety courses in the future.
Discussing the course structure, Course Coordinator Dr. Nipjyoti Bhardwaj, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Guwahati, stated, “The programme covers a wide range of topics essential for mastering road safety audits. It includes real-world case studies, guidance on the latest tools and techniques, and interactive sessions designed to simulate the complexities of road safety and accident prevention. A key feature is a two-day field visit, allowing participants to apply their skills on-site under the mentorship of seasoned professionals. This practical approach complements theoretical knowledge, ensuring participants are well-prepared for road safety challenges.”
The course presents a valuable opportunity for engineers, practitioners, academicians, consultants, researchers, and other stakeholders to enhance their knowledge, skills, and certification in the domain of Road Safety Engineering and Auditing. IIT Guwahati believes that through such initiatives, collective efforts can be directed towards achieving the shared goal of creating safer road infrastructure and reducing accidents.
