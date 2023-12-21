IIT Guwahati's new invention aims to revolutionise sustainable river management

Guwahati: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) have collaborated with the Brahmaputra Board, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, to introduce an innovative river model named BRAHMA-2D (Braided River Aid: Hydro-Morphological Analyzer).
This indigenous mathematical model aims to be a breakthrough in understanding the flow dynamics of large braided rivers, with a specific focus on the Brahmaputra River.
The BRAHMA-2D model is designed to assist in designing sustainable hydraulic structures such as Spurs, Revetments, and river bank protection measures. It provides valuable insights into the intricate flow patterns of rivers, particularly addressing challenges in predicting variations in river flow across different depths.
Developed by Prof. Arup Kr Sarma and his team at IIT Guwahati, the model comes in response to the difficulties in traditional measurement methods during monsoons, which are often risky and limited. Mathematical models have become essential, but existing ones tend to underestimate undercurrents, especially in braided rivers like the Brahmaputra.
The uniqueness of the BRAHMA-2D model lies in its integration of a two-dimensional water movement model with entropy theory. It goes beyond traditional models by considering the impact of various river features, including banks, spurs, and sandbars, on water flow. The model reveals a distinctive dip phenomenon near spurs, influencing water flow dynamics in a way not previously observed.
The research findings, published in the ISH Journal of Hydraulic Engineering, have earned the team the prestigious ‘ISH Jal Vigyan Puraskar’ (Best Paper in ISH Journal) for the year 2023.
Successfully validated on the Brahmaputra River near Majuli Island, the model has proven its effectiveness in real-world scenarios, particularly in areas prone to river bank erosion. Ongoing research aims to extend the model’s application, estimating velocity changes for different vegetation types and assessing the impact of structures on flow velocity.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The versatility of the BRAHMA-2D model extends beyond structural design considerations. It has practical applications in designing bioengineering methods for river bank erosion control and understanding habitat suitability for aquatic species, contributing to a more holistic approach to river management, said a statement from IIT Guwahati.
Also Read | Assam: IIT Guwahati’s iDEATE 23 event aims to empower NE startups
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram: Three feared dead in stone quarry collapse
- IIT Guwahati’s new invention aims to revolutionise sustainable river management
- Lok Sabha elections: BJP central team led by BL Santosh arrives in Tripura
- Assam: Habitat destruction casts shadow on a new plant species
- If humans disappeared, what would happen to our dogs?
- Meghalaya govt hikes dearness allowance for 55,000 employees