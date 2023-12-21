IIT Guwahati's new invention aims to revolutionise sustainable river management

Guwahati: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) have collaborated with the Brahmaputra Board, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, to introduce an innovative river model named BRAHMA-2D (Braided River Aid: Hydro-Morphological Analyzer).

This indigenous mathematical model aims to be a breakthrough in understanding the flow dynamics of large braided rivers, with a specific focus on the Brahmaputra River.

The BRAHMA-2D model is designed to assist in designing sustainable hydraulic structures such as Spurs, Revetments, and river bank protection measures. It provides valuable insights into the intricate flow patterns of rivers, particularly addressing challenges in predicting variations in river flow across different depths.

Developed by Prof. Arup Kr Sarma and his team at IIT Guwahati, the model comes in response to the difficulties in traditional measurement methods during monsoons, which are often risky and limited. Mathematical models have become essential, but existing ones tend to underestimate undercurrents, especially in braided rivers like the Brahmaputra.

The uniqueness of the BRAHMA-2D model lies in its integration of a two-dimensional water movement model with entropy theory. It goes beyond traditional models by considering the impact of various river features, including banks, spurs, and sandbars, on water flow. The model reveals a distinctive dip phenomenon near spurs, influencing water flow dynamics in a way not previously observed.

The research findings, published in the ISH Journal of Hydraulic Engineering, have earned the team the prestigious ‘ISH Jal Vigyan Puraskar’ (Best Paper in ISH Journal) for the year 2023.

Successfully validated on the Brahmaputra River near Majuli Island, the model has proven its effectiveness in real-world scenarios, particularly in areas prone to river bank erosion. Ongoing research aims to extend the model’s application, estimating velocity changes for different vegetation types and assessing the impact of structures on flow velocity.

The versatility of the BRAHMA-2D model extends beyond structural design considerations. It has practical applications in designing bioengineering methods for river bank erosion control and understanding habitat suitability for aquatic species, contributing to a more holistic approach to river management, said a statement from IIT Guwahati.

