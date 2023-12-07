Assam: Aaranyak exposes college students to eco-tourism in Karbi Anglong

Guwahati: A team of fifth-semester students from the Geography Department at Devi Charan Baruah (DCB) Girls’ College in Jorhat embarked on a three-day Journey For Learning (J4L) programme to explore the Kohora River Basin.
The community based eco-cultural tourism was organised under the Community Based Natural Resources Management (CBNRM) initiative of biodiversity conservation group Aaranyak.
Aaranyak subsidised fees and fully sponsored two students, ensuring their participation. Held at the Community Resource Center, Chandrasing Rongpi Village, Kohora, Karbi Anglong, Assam, from 1st to 3rd December, the trip focused on disaster risk and management through a Participatory and Experiential Learning Approach.
Dr Jayanta Kumar Sarma, Academic Coordinator of J4L, provided an orientation on the importance of fieldwork in geography. The students engaged in a ‘village walk’ to understand the village landscape in the context of disaster risk.
The second day featured a session on GPS and GIS applications by Aaranyak’s Researcher Sourav Gupta, followed by a field exercise. Students used GPS to locate sampling points for water assessment. A focused group discussion with Phumen Engti Village residents provided insights into the river Kohora’s significance.
On the third day, the students engaged in Participatory Rural Appraisal (PRA) methodology, conducting discussions in their assigned villages. Thematic maps were created to present observations on natural and man-made disasters, disaster memory, and experiences.
The programme, smoothly conducted by Aaranyak in Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong Landscape (KKL), concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Jayanta Kr Roy and a group photograph, followed by a group lunch.
