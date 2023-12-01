IIT Guwahati launches drone tech training programme for armed forces

Guwahati: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has launched a pioneering three-month Drone Technology training programme for Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and Other Ranks Officers (OR).

Conducted by key departments and centres, including the Centre for Drone Technology, the initiative seeks to modernise armed forces operations and equip personnel with advanced drone skills for potential post-retirement careers in the thriving drone technology sector.

The comprehensive programme, with 30 participants from various armed forces, blends theoretical and practical aspects. Covering subjects like Drone Technology, Electrical, Electronics & Mechanical Engineering, and Robotics, it includes hands-on training in Flight Simulator, Basic Assembly, Risk Assessment & Analysis, and Drone Equipment Maintenance.

Brigadier Rajeev Kapur emphasised the programme’s significance in enabling a smooth transition for armed forces personnel, providing insights into the dynamics of Drone Technology and its applications in the civil domain.

The initiative marks the beginning of a series of upskilling Officers Courses by IIT Guwahati, aiming to enhance skills and career opportunities for armed forces personnel in emerging technologies.

